WATERTOWN — Former City Council candidate Patrick Hickey wants to raise money on behalf of the city that would be used for operating and maintenance of the new Thompson Park pool and the pool at the North Street Elementary School.
He approached the city with his proposal and the City Council plans to vote on it on Monday night.
Mr. Hickey, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for council last fall, supported the construction of the Thompson Park pool. He originally wanted to raise money for the pool that the city has closed at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds but the majority of the council did not support the Thompson Park project.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said he spoke to Mr. Hickey to make sure he had a common understanding of what the fundraising will be for the two pools, not the one at the fairgrounds.
Rande Richardson of the Northern New York Community Foundation has reviewed the resolution and is satisfied with it.
Mr. Hickey could not be reached for comment.
