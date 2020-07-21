WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night gave former City Council candidate Patrick Hickey permission to raise money for operating and maintenance of the new Thompson Park pool and the pool at the North Street Elementary School.
Mr. Hickey will raise money for the operating and maintenance of the two pools. Before the vote, City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said the city already has a “list of items” at the pools for which the money can be used.
Mr. Hickey, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for council last fall, supported the construction of the Thompson Park pool. He originally wanted to raise money for the pool that the city has closed at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, but the majority of the council did not support the Thompson Park project.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix spoke to Mr. Hickey to make sure he had an understanding that the fundraising will be for the two pools, not the one at the fairgrounds.
Mr. Hickey, who did not attend the council meeting, could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.