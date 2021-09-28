WATERTOWN — Appointed at age 27, Karl R. Amylon, who died on Sept. 15 at his Alaska home, served as the Watertown city manager for 12 years during a tenure that was marked by controversy.
After he was forced to resign in 1994, Mr. Amylon went on to become the head administrator of Ketchikan, Alaska, where he served for the next 26 years.
He recently retired before his death at the age of 66.
Mr. Amylon and current City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, then a member of the city Planning Department, were both young city staffers in those days.
Mr. Mix remembered it was a turbulent time for Mr. Amylon before he was forced to resign after serving in City Hall for 16 years.
“We lost him and he went to Alaska, but I think he found a good place,” Mr. Mix said after learning of Mr. Amylon’s death.
In November 1978, Mr. Amylon started his career right out of Bucknell University when he was appointed as confidential assistant to the city manager.
“We were all young people then,” Mr. Mix said.
Mr. Amylon eventually promoted Mr. Mix to run the Planning Department. During his tenure, Mr. Amylon was named acting city manager in 1982, assistant city manager in January 1983 and then as city manager 11 months later.
Among Mr. Amylon’s many accomplishments, Mr. Mix recalled that he negotiated a purchase agreement with Niagara Mohawk, now National Grid, for power equipment, while the city retained ownership of the city hydroelectric plant. The city still receives millions of dollars in revenues by selling electricity to the power giant.
Mr. Mix remembers his former boss as a capable manager who knew how things worked in city government.
“Karl was a very intelligent person,” he said.
During his stint as city manager, Mr. Amylon’s troubles revolved around controversies involving the police department. He was criticized for naming Michael J. Hennegan, a member of the Niagara Falls police department, as Watertown police chief in February 1986.
Then there was a police lieutenant who was accused of serious charges. Mr. Amylon guaranteed the police official would be found guilty of all charges. When that didn’t happen, the City Council lost confidence in him. He resigned.
But Mr. Mix said Mr. Amylon quickly landed on his feet.
“He was in Alaska for 26 years,” Mr. Mix said.
