Former Watertown Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani said Wednesday that he will be seeking a council seat in the November election. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Former Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani wants to get back into city politics.

Mr. Spaziani, who served on council for eight months from April 2021 to the end of that year, announced Wednesday that he’s seeking a four-year seat on council.

