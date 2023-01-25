WATERTOWN — Former City Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani wants to get back into city politics.
Mr. Spaziani, who served on council for eight months from April 2021 to the end of the year, announced Thursday that he’s seeking a four-year seat on council.
He’s the first candidate to announce he’s running in November.
He had been thinking about it, but a recent Planning Board meeting about the city’s zoning rewrite convinced him it was time to do it.
“I was 50-50,” he said, “But that did it.”
He didn’t like that the Planning Board and planning department were “telling us what’s good for us.”
He’s bringing back the campaign slogan — “clarity, sincerity and transparency” — that he used when he ran a write-in campaign two years ago.
During his eight-month stint on council, Mr. Spaziani was known for his plain speaking way of talking about city issues and saying what was on his mind.
He plans to continue doing that, Mr. Spaziani said Thursday.
While on council, Mr. Spaziani often bumped heads with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, saying that this time he plans to reserve judgment on the mayor and vowed not to make issues personal.
“I’m not going to rake anyone over the coals,” he said.
Stressing council “needs stability,” Mr. Spaziani said that council needs to slow down in making their decisions.
“I’ve been on the sidelines for a while, so I’m not going to second guess things,” he said.
Mr. Spaziani was appointed to city council after Councilman Jesse Roshia resigned after being in office for less than a year.
At first, Mr. Spaziani chose not to seek the seat in the November election but then changed his mind, citing his distrust of the mayor.
By then it was too late to be on the ballot, so he was forced to run an unsuccessful write-in campaign.
In November, two council seats are up for election. Both Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Patrick J. Hickey would need to seek reelection, although the councilwoman is considering a run for mayor.
Councilman Hickey, who won election in 2021 for a two-year term, said Thursday that he hasn’t made a decision whether he’s running again.
If he’s elected, Mr. Spaziani would focus on bringing hydroelectricity to residents and businesses.
He also wants to make sure contaminant issues at the water treatment plant are corrected, so city residents, Fort Drum and the Development Authority of the North Country have clean water.
He pointed out that he voted for the Police Department contract, to reinstate the position of assistant fire chief and for city funding for an expansion project at Hospice of Jefferson County.
He also opposed the $3.65 million streetscape project because it was going to eliminate parking.
As for the city’s rezoning, he’s concerned how the changes will impact property owners. He’s also against City Council giving up its final authority on planning issues.
Mayor Smith also said he hasn’t made up his mind about seeking reelection.
The deadline to file election petitions is April 6.
Mr. Spaziani, who retired from the transportation field, is a part-time security officer at Dulles State Office Building. He and wife, Anne, have two grown sons.
