LVIV, Ukraine — The Watertown exchange student who recently spent a night in a bomb shelter with his family in Ukraine has fled from one of the first cities attacked by Russia.
Mark Borzenko, 20, was a Watertown exchange student from Ukraine in 2018. He’s moved back to Ukraine since then and was living in Kharkiv — the country’s second-largest city, situated in the northeast — when Russia began its attacks. It led to him and his family spending a night in a bomb shelter, but they were able to flee and move west to the city of Lviv, near the Poland border.
“It was mentally exhausting to stay there,” Mr. Borzenko said of Kharkiv. “To be in fear every second of your life, not knowing if you will wake up tomorrow.”
He said it got hard to find food in Kharkiv.
“And it was really unsafe to be outside for that long because you never know when the bombing would start,” he said. “As I know, the situation in Kharkiv is a bit better though, but people are still hiding in bomb shelters.”
Mr. Borzenko and his family packed their car and drove to Lviv. They prepared food for the trip and cash, since they knew that credit cards largely don’t work in the regions that are bombed.
He said it usually takes about an hour to get from Kharkiv to Lviv, but it took three straight days of driving to arrive. Massive traffic jams of people fleeing kept the highways at a standstill.
“They were running from war,” he said.
But they are safe now in Lviv, all things considered.
“It seems like there is no war,” Mr. Borzenko said. “People just live their lives, and it helps me mentally to be honest.”
