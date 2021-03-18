WATERTOWN — Former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham is considering a political comeback.
He’s considering a run for the four-year seat on City Council.
“I’m exploring it,” he said Thursday, “but I have to wait and see.”
He acknowledged that he’s circulating petitions to run for the seat.
“I’ve got a clipboard with a few responses,” he said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero is seeking a second, four-year term, while Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson has decided not to run again.
City voters will choose two candidates from the seven council candidates seeking the four-year seats. Four candidates are seeking a seat vacated by former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia, who resigned in January because of a new job in Syracuse.
After being in office for 20 years, Mr. Graham was the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history until he lost re-election to now former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.