WATERTOWN — Former city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner has filed suit against the city in an attempt to get her job back, claiming she was wrongfully fired.
Ms. Gardner, who has been embroiled in a dispute with the city since filing a complaint in November 2019 claiming former City Manager Richard M. Finn had created a hostile work environment, filed an Article 78 petition Friday in state Supreme Court challenging her Nov. 10 termination.
“I want to be vindicated,” Ms. Gardner said Friday. “I’m not going to stop fighting until I have no avenues. What they did to my reputation is wrong.”
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix determined in November that Ms. Gardner should be fired after a hearing officer, local attorney Timothy A. Farley, investigated 10 charges of insubordination and misconduct regarding the way she handled her allegations against Mr. Finn. Of the 10 charges, Mr. Farley’s report concluded she should be terminated based on three of the counts and either reprimanded or demoted on eight of the remaining counts. He found no misconduct relative to one count.
Mr. Mix said Friday that he had not yet seen Ms. Gardner’s suit and therefore declined comment.
Ms. Gardner’s allegations against Mr. Finn indirectly led to his January 2020 resignation. A third-party hired by the city, Public Sector HR Consultants, Glenville, conducted an investigation into Ms. Gardner’s allegations and determined six of her seven complaints were unfounded.
But in a report released in October, the firm stated Mr. Finn lied about one incident, leading investigators to conclude the “falsification also calls into question the credibility of Mr. Finn’s responses throughout the interview.” It was that falsification, not specifically Ms. Gardner’s complaint, that prompted his resignation.
Following Mr. Finn’s resignation, the city looked into allegations that Ms. Gardner had been insubordinate by contacting City Council members directly about her complaints against Mr. Finn, going outside of her chain of command, and that she had committed misconduct by disclosing her complaint regarding Mr. Finn to the media.
She was suspended May 27 of last year by Mr. Mix and remained suspended until Mr. Farley’s report resulted in termination in November.
In her lawsuit, Ms. Gardner contends, among other things, that her firing based on the hearing officer’s report was arbitrary and capricious and the imposition of discipline was not supported by evidence in the hearing record. She claims the city’s employee handbook allows employees to report inappropriate conduct directly to any City Council member and “even encourages such communication.”
She further contends that she discussed her situation with “longtime friend” WWNY-TV 7 News anchor Jeff Cole in the capacity of a personal friend, not as a member of the media, thus making her statements to Mr. Cole protected speech under the First Amendment.
She argues she initially declined to speak to the media about any problems she was having in connection with her employment and that it was former Councilman Cody J. Horbacz who ultimately first spoke to the media about her work-related complaint.
She additionally claims that her firing was retaliation for her filing the complaint against Mr. Finn and that her termination was an excessive penalty for an employee who had never been subject to any disciplinary action in her eight-year tenure as a city employee.
Her action asks a judge to annul the Nov. 10 determination that led to her firing, reinstate her to the position of parks and recreation superintendent and award her back pay from the date of her termination.
Times reporter Craig Fox contributed to this report.
