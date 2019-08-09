WATERTOWN — A former classified advertising manager for the Watertown Daily Times and his wife were killed in a car crash on July 31 in Ohio.
David M. Schaab, 78, and Suzanne M. Schaab, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 30 in Monroe Township, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Police said Mrs. Schaab was operating a 2013 Kia Soul that had stopped at a stop sign on a road that intersects with Route 30, with Mr. Schaab as a front seat passenger. She proceeded into the intersection, where her vehicle was struck on the left side by a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 operated by a 54-year-old man from Fostoria, Ohio. After impact, the Schaabs’ vehicle went off the road an into the median.
An investigator with the Allen County Coroner’s Office pronounced the Schaabs dead the scene, according to police. The other driver, identified as Hillard Craft, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released. Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
According to police, the Schaabs were presently living in Swansboro, N.C. They are survived by five children. Mr. Schaab served as the Times’s classified advertising manager throughout the 1990s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.