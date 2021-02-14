FORT DRUM — Avery L. Carlin’s family and friends naturally thought her prediction of selling 100 orders of chocolate-covered strawberries was unrealistic.
But it’s been two weeks since their fundraiser began and they’ve sold about 120, and will likely be donating at least $1,000 to a local animal shelter.
“My mom was like, ‘I think 30 is more realistic,’” the 12-year-old said, “and I was like, ‘Just you watch.’”
As the world approaches the one-year anniversary of schools closing and stay-home orders being enacted due to COVID-19, two kids have taken it upon themselves to write their own narrative of goodness in a rather negative time. Miss Carlin and her friend down the street from her on Fort Drum, Annalyse E. Sinitiere, 11, were having a sleepover in late January when they were discussing how they wanted to act and not sit around at home during the pandemic.
“We wanted to do something that is good,” Miss Carlin said, “instead of doing nothing right now because it is the pandemic and we’re all at home.”
They knew they wanted to give to charity, especially considering that’s how they met in the first place. They’re both from military families that have been involved in several volunteer organizations, from blood drives to writing letters to veterans.
The pair decided on chocolate-covered strawberries. They have low overhead and are relatively simple to make in bulk, and the name of their fundraiser became “Spread The Puppy Love” since they already knew they wanted to donate all their proceeds to the Jefferson County SPCA.
Miss Carlin forecasted the pair would sell 100 orders of strawberries, but together they would decide 30 was a realistic goal. So the girls got to work and their families posted on Facebook to promote the fundraiser.
Both girls never expected how the community would respond. Locals jumped on it quickly and even military families across the country donated. So many orders came in that Miss Carlin’s mother, Ashleigh R. Carlin, had to set up group meets in Watertown so they could deliver to customers at the same time.
“Apparently she knew she was going to change the world before we did,” Mrs. Carlin said of her daughter, “and we should have just listened to her.”
Miss Carlin’s mother said it appears the girls will be donating perhaps even more than $1,000 to the SPCA, and it was all done to hopefully spread some good.
That’s what people need right now, the mother said.
“Even for the kids, on social media and on the school bus and in classrooms, the kids are surrounded by negative news, too,” Mrs. Carlin said. “That’s what they are talking about as well, so it’s important to try to help change their narrative toward positivity, and they also have the power to write that narrative.”
Miss Carlin has three potential plans for her life. She wants to be a police officer, firefighter or oceanographer, who documents sea creatures and takes photos back to a lab to be studied, she said.
“It’s kind of a whole world we don’t know about,” Miss Carlin said. “I don’t know which plan to choose.”
Above all, she and her friend plan to keep on giving.
“I think that Annalyse and I will try to do more things like this,” Miss Carlin said.
