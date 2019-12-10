ARLINGTON, Va. — State police and Fort Drum were recognized in Virginia recently for their partnership focusing on soldier readiness and emergency response.
On Dec. 5, U.S. Army officials presented the state police and Fort Drum with the 2019 Army Community Partnership Award during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., according to a release Monday.
The award recognizes state police and Fort Drum for their focus on working together to enhance soldier and family readiness, as well as emergency response. The two agencies earned this award thanks in part to SORT, the state police Special Operations Response Team, which provides the Army base with a response to critical incidents at Fort Drum.
