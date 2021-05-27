WATERTOWN — Fort Drum will open cemeteries for visitation Monday for Memorial Day. There are 13 cemeteries located on post, and 10 of those are accessible without entering the Fort Drum containment area.
Community members wishing to visit the cemeteries located on Fort Drum’s military ranges can do so anytime between 8 a.m. and sunset on Memorial Day and do not need to stop at Range Control to obtain a vehicle pass for that day.
The three cemeteries within the gates — Cooper Cemetery, Quaker Cemetery and the gravesite at LeRay Mansion — require a pass for visitors to enter the installation. Individuals may obtain a pass inside the Visitor Control Center, located at the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate, after completing a quick background check.
Directions and database of cemeteries can be found at wdt.me/Cemeteries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.