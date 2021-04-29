FORT DRUM — A colonel in charge of a brigade has been relieved of command stemming from allegations of misconduct.
In a news release Thursday morning, Fort Drum officials announced that Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, commanding general, 10th Mountain Division, relieved Col. J.T. Eldridge, commander, 1st Brigade Combat Team, on Wednesday “due to a loss in trust in his ability to command after an investigation stemming from allegations of misconduct.”
“We have full confidence in our soldiers who are trained and ready to meet any mission. We hold our leaders accountable for their actions,” Maj. Gen. Mennes said.
Lt. Col. Dwight F. Towler, commander, 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, is assuming command responsibility in the interim.
Maj. Gen. Mennes met with 1st Brigade Combat Team soldiers and leaders to provide them about it and transition of command.
Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, spokesman for the 10th Mountain Division, declined to comment further Thursday, saying no additional information would be released.
Col. Eldridge was in command of the 1st Brigade since arriving on Fort Drum in June 2019.
