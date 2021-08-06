FORT DRUM — Newly appointed Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. used a quote from author Alex Haley to say how he was able to accomplish so much as a leader in the U.S. Army.
He told his family, friends, Fort Drum commanders and community leaders on Friday afternoon that he couldn’t have been promoted from brigadier general to major general without them.
“Anytime you see a turtle up on top of a fence post, you know he had some help,” he said in quoting the “Roots” author.
During a promotion ceremony on post on Friday, the general went on to say, “You know he couldn’t fly” about how that turtle ended up on the fence post.
Gen. Beagle said he’s “livin’ the dream,” after returning to Fort Drum as the commander of the 10th Mountain Division in June. It was where he wanted and hoped to be when the Army was deciding his next assignment.
And now it’s the military installation where he received his “second star” as a general. The promotion, he said, will be the final one in the Army.
It’s also the second time that he received a promotion while assigned to Fort Drum. The former brigadier general served as the military installation’s deputy commander under his friend, Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, who was the commander of the 10th Mountain Division from 2017 to 2019.
Now the director of the Army staff, Lt. Gen. Piatt was unable to preside over the promotion ceremony because he had to stay at the Pentagon. The two highest officers were out of the building on Friday, leaving it his responsibility to be there.
But Gen. Piatt “absolutely” had to see him get promoted, although his participation required him to be there through Zoom while getting live-streamed from the Pentagon, Gen. Beagle said about his friend.
Gen. Piatt congratulated his former deputy commander — calling him by his nickname of “Beags” throughout his remarks — for his promotion but also for returning to “the very best command” in the Army.
“He’s a natural treasure,” Gen. Piatt said.
But Gen. Piatt revealed two secrets about his friend to those at the ceremony. First of all, Gen. Beagle was called “Junior Baby” starting with the time he was still in his crib. Secondly, Gen. Beagle’s son, Jordan, a lieutenant in the Army, and his wife are expecting a baby.
The newly-appointed major general said he’d let it slide though since Gen. Piatt is his commanding officer, he joked.
He’s learned a lot about being a leader from his friend. It’s about caring about people, he said.
Retired chaplain and soldier Albert Downing put off his retirement just so he could continue to serve under the general when the two were at Fort Drum.
“What you see is what you get,” the retired chaplain said. “He’s the real deal.”
He thanked his family for their journey along the way, for his wife being his best friend and for sons Jayden and Jordan who changed schools every year because of his constant change in assignments.
Gen. Beagle wanted to join the Army as a 17-year-old high school student, but his mother, Ann, refused to sign the papers that would have allowed him to do so.
Instead, she insisted that he go to college. And he did.
In 1990, he was commissioned as an infantry officer upon graduation from South Carolina University as a distinguished military graduate. It’s where he and his wife were college sweethearts.
Over the past 31 years, Gen. Beagle has served in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, among his many assignments. Most recently, he was the commanding general at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where he was in charge of the basic training of 150,000 soldiers.
