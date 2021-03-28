FORT DRUM — The Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services Division has achieved international accreditation status after completing a rigorous months-long process through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI).
It’s the third time Fort Drum FES has successfully met the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program since 2009. Only 10 fire departments across the Army have achieved accredited status. It was also the second division in the Army to receive the status.
Mike Thomas, deputy director of Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services, credited the commitment and hard work of the post’s fire community for achieving the status.
“To all of our firefighters, thank you for your dedication to excellence and the vital role you play in our continued success,” Fort Drum Fire Chief Jason Brunet said.
The process and awarding of accreditation is an internationally recognized achievement, which provides transparent and accountability through third-party verification and validation. The Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services Division is one of only about 250 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc.
The accreditation process provides an agency with an improvement model to assess their service delivery and performance internally. Then it works with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate their completed self-assessment of more than 240 performance indicators and core competencies.
The news of the accreditation comes just a week after the department’s Fire Station 2 received delivery of a new fire engine.
Engine 2, a 2021 Pierce Saber engine, features a 1,500-gallon-per-minute pump and six-person cab. The new engine will accommodate six firefighters, so there is no longer a need to send two trucks to a scene.
In 2019, six apparatus were taken out of service because of frame rot and structural issues. Last year, the department also received a refurbished fire engine. The staff expects to receive another new engine by March 2022. Brunet said that a small aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus also will be added to the fleet next year.
