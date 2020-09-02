FORT DRUM — Soldiers who died in the line of service and those who helped the 10th Mountain Division grow along the way were honored Wednesday during the division’s annual Mountainfest celebration.
While Mountainfest normally includes games, concessions, military displays and other activities for both soldiers and members of the surrounding communities to enjoy, this year’s events were largely closed to the public, and focused on memorializing those who dedicated their lives to the division.
At 11 a.m., as storm clouds gathered overhead, servicemembers and Gold Star families gathered at Memorial Park on post for the Annual Remembrance Ceremony.
“This event is an annual event to recognize the soldiers who we have lost during the last year during their combat time,” said VFW liaison David P. Robling.
Spc. Branden Kimball and Spc. Vincent Ibarria had a plaque with their names on it added to the park’s growing list of fallen members during Wednesday’s ceremony. Mr. Robling said this is the third time they expanded the line of plaques since the memorial was built in 2007. Both men were stationed in Afghanistan. Spc. Kimball died of a non-combat related incident on Feb. 11, and Spc. Ibarria died in a vehicle rollover accident on July 3.
Brig. Gen. Brett Funck spoke during the ceremony, and said the 10th Mountain Division has weathered more than its fair share of losses since becoming the most deployed division in the Army following the attacks on 9/11. Since 2001, 328 soldiers in the division died in the line of duty, representing 5% of all post-9/11 deaths of U.S. forces.
“Their loss does not get easier with time, but they will always be remembered here,” Brig. Gen. Funck said.
He remarked how, during these annual ceremonies to honor the fallen, the weather frequently turns stormy, but it never rains during the proceedings.
“It can never rain on one of these,” Brig. Gen. Funck said. “The irony of it is, it can be raining just before, and then all the sudden you get this heavy wind, which blows off the weather.”
Following his remarks, the families of the fallen walked up to pay their respects to the plaque. As the last family walked away and the sounds of the band faded, the first drops of rain started to fall.
At 1 p.m., servicemembers and families gathered in the Magrath Sports Complex for the first Warrior Legends Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The ceremony, organized by Lt. Col. James Becker, was created to recognize members of the division and others who supported it for their exceptional work. Soldiers, officers and civilians who served or worked with the division as far back as World War II were inducted during Wednesday’s ceremony.
Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, who leads the 10th Mountain Division, spoke via video chat from Afghanistan, where he and many 10th Mountain Division soldiers continue to serve.
“The intent of this important ceremony is to recognize those among us who have demonstrated with deeds, not words, the qualities we value most in our Mountain warriors,” he said.
Fourteen people were inducted into the Hall of Fame during Wednesday’s ceremony; Lt. Gen. George P. Hays; Pfc. John D. McGrath; Sgt. 1st Class Jared C. Monti; Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins; Lt. Col. William D. Swenson; 1st Lt. Euel Akins; General Lloyd Austin III; Mr. Charles Minot Dole; Sen. Robert “Bob” Dole; Gen. Ann Dunwoody; Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Grippe; Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Merritt and Col. Michael T. Plummer.
Col. Plummer was instrumental in the reactivation of the division when he wrote the white paper, which is a document arguing for a specific position for the Army, that led to the re-establishment of light infantry divisions like the 10th Mountain Division. He became the first division Chief of Staff once the division was reactivated in 1985. After leaving the Army, Col. Plummer went on to create the “Adopt a Platoon” program in 1992, which has grown to inspire hundreds of groups across the country to sponsor thousands of troops in all branches of military service.
Col. Plummer said being chosen as one among the inaugural class of inductees into the Hall of Fame has special meaning for him because it meant his peers saw and appreciated his work.
“When my mother was dying, she made a comment that has always stuck in my mind,” he said. “‘The real measure of a man or woman is, in their life, have they made a difference?’ Being selected for an honor such as this is an affirmation to me, and hopefully to (my) mom that I did make a difference.”
