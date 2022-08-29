FORT DRUM — Fort Drum’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day took place Saturday, in celebration of veterans and a reminder that retired service members are “soldiers for life”
“Your mission has changed, but your duty has not,” Maria Bentinck, deputy director of the U.S. Army Retirement Program, said in a statement. “We want you to inspire our youths to serve.”
While some older adults may find it difficult to communicate with younger generations, Ms. Bentinck thinks that there may be other, more effective, approaches.
“You can talk to their parents and grandparents, you can talk to their schools regarding your story,” she said. “Because our youths get an idea about the Army and military in general from TV and movies. But you have the best stories, and the best part about that is your stories are real. Your stories are true.”
Ms. Bentinck also reminded retired service members that they can help military recruiting with the U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s partnership outreach program.
She also asked attendees to help support other veterans by hiring them or providing guidance on different employment opportunities.
One of the ways retired service members can help is by serving as an instructor for the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, which helps prepare high school students for leadership roles as well as make the students aware of their rights, responsibilities and privileges as American citizens, according to the Department of Defense.
“My overwhelming message to you today is the Army still needs you,” Ms. Bentinck said in a statement to retired service members.
Some of the services available to retirees include a retiree council available at every installation to help with health care, retirement pay and benefits. At Fort Drum, retirees and active duty military members can visit the Retirement Services Office, which also helps people prepare for retirement.
Prior to administering the oath of enlistment to future soldiers, Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, thanked the retired service members for their positive influence in their communities.
“You represent the shoulders that we stand on today,” he said. “You represent everything that is right about our great nation that we serve.”
