FORT DRUM — Leaders of the 10th Mountain Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Private First Class Eduardo M. Flores, a missing soldier.
Pfc. Flores may also be with a female minor who has been reported missing in the San Bernardino, Calif., area, according to a news release from Fort Drum Public Affairs.
Pfc. Flores was last known to be in the vicinity of San Bernardino, Calif. If you have seen Pfc. Flores, please contact law enforcement officials at 315-774-TIPS, according to the release.
Fort Drum investigators are in contact with several law enforcement entities regarding the situation, the release stated, and the office said they remain in contact with the solider’s family.
“We ask for the public’s help in locating Pfc. Eduardo M. Flores and ensuring his safe return to Fort Drum,” the release stated.
