WATERTOWN — State police in Watertown have arrested a Fort Drum man for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.
Dalton J. Rivers, 21, was charged with first-degree sex abuse, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Rivers is accused of having sexual contact with a child younger than 11 at a residence in the town of LeRay, according to state police. No other information was provided.
Rivers was arraigned in Pamelia Town Court and released to the custody of the Fort Drum Military Police.
