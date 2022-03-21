ROME — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander Calixto, a 21-year-old soldier at Fort Drum, for allegedly having sexual contact with a female child in Rome.
Calixto and the child had allegedly arranged to meet on dating and social media sites after the two exchanged information. The child was reported missing on March 19 to the Rome Police Department.
Later that night, the police department received information that the child was in a hotel in Rome, where she was found with Calixto, and the Child Advocacy Center was notified by the Rome Police Department.
The investigation, led by Ryan Kelly of the Utica Police Department and Mark Chrysler of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, both assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, found that Calixto had sexual contact with the 13-year-old female while in the hotel.
Calixto was arrested by the investigators and was charged with second-degree rape, a class D felony.
He was then taken to the Oneida County Correctional Facility, and he was arraigned and remanded to the facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.
An order of protection was issued on behalf of the child, and services to the child have been offered through the Child Advocacy Center.
