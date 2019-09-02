WATERTOWN — Jose E. Castillo, 26, of 780 Oswego Ave., Apt. 126B, Fort Drum, was charged by city police early Sunday morning with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Police said he had to be held back while he tried to fight others and then ran away after being told he was under arrest during an incident at a Public Square bar.
He was released to military custody and issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 18 in City Court.
