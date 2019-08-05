WATERTOWN — A Fort Drum man faces a possible four years of incarceration after he admitted to inflicting a child with brain injury and one or more bone fractures by shaking the child on multiple occasions.
Jeffrey K. Harrison, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault and first-degree criminal contempt Monday in Jefferson County Court.
In addition to shaking a child on at least two occasions, including one incident in September 2017, Mr. Harrison also admitted to violating an order of protection when he forced a car that contained the child to pull over in November in the town of LeRay.
His sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 4, when he faces a possible sentence of four years in state prison and three years of post release supervision. Two orders of protection were also expected to be issued against him, one for the child and one for the adult victim.
