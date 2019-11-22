FORT DRUM — If you’re going to the airport, make sure you leave your explosives at home.
Well, the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, told a Fort Drum soldier just that in not so polite terms when he mistakenly brought the wrong luggage to the Syracuse Airport on Thursday.
The bag that he inadvertently brought to the airport contained two inert blocks of plastic explosives, a knife and an empty machine gun magazine, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.
They were found when the unidentified Fort Drum soldier was checking in at the airport heading off to California, she said.
He told TSA agents that he bought the wrong bag to the airport.
“HUGE MISTAKE! Explosives, live or inert, are never allowed on a plane. NEVER,” the spokeswoman tweeted.
The Syracuse Police Department confirmed that the man serves at Fort Drum. He was not charged.
