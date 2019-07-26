FORT DRUM — A survey ranks Fort Drum as one of the best places to live in military housing in the nation.
The survey, conducted amid a months-long effort by the Army to improve military housing conditions on-post, found that Fort Drum family housing is ranked eighth in the Army and is one of five installations with a ranking of “very good” overall.
The U.S. Army released the results of a survey conducted online by CEL & Associates Inc., an independent, third-party organization that also conducts housing surveys for the other military services and for the private sector.
Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes - a partnership between developer Lendlease and the Department of the Army - manages 3,974 units at Fort Drum.
According to the Army, Fort Drum participation in the survey “was excellent.” Approximately 41 percent of the more than 3,400 residents surveyed responded in family housing and there was an approximately 38 percent response rate for the more than 200 surveys distributed in unaccompanied housing.
Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, expressed his satisfaction with Fort Drum’s showing in the survey.
“We were pleased to receive the news from the recent Housing Resident Satisfaction Survey because of the high response rate from our awesome families and soldiers, and also the results of the survey itself,” said Maj. Gen. Mennes.
Key Fort Drum findings also include:
* Fort Drum was the only home to an Army division that ranked in the “outstanding” or “very good” categories.
* Fort Drum unaccompanied housing, called The Timbers, was ranked No. 1 in the Army.
Fort Drum’s Timbers has a less than 2.6% dissatisfaction rate for any questions and didn’t receive a dissatisfaction rate for services overall. Of the five unaccompanied housing complexes in the Army, the Timbers earned a “Platinum Award for Excellence in Customer Service” for a fourth year.
While Fort Drum’s overall score decreased from last year, it is one of only 14 installations that decreased by less than 5 points, according to the survey.
Fort Drum officials said the survey will help to shape future housing quality and services.
While Fort Drum received positive results in the survey, they contradict another nationwide military housing audit that was released in May.
That survey on privatized military housing nationwide found that nearly half of the Fort Drum military families complained about maintenance repairs where they live on post.
In May, the nonprofit Military Family Advisory Network released a survey of 17,000 soldiers and their families living on 160 military installations throughout the United States.
The survey looked at what military families experience while living in privatized housing. Filth in homes when moving in and structural concerns also were high on their list of issues at 35 percent and 31 percent, respectively.
Housing issues at military installations became a national issue last February when the nonprofit group’s officials testified before the Senate Armed Forces Committee with initial results of the survey.
The issue also was the subject of town hall meetings at Fort Drum and military installations across the country in which soldiers and their families complained about housing conditions.
In response, Fort Drum purchased equipment that tests for mold and trained 16 people on post how to use it. A 24-hour hotline was established for tenants to call to complain about housing issues and problems. Fort Drum has an office onpost that handles complaints from families about housing issues.
