FORT DRUM — Fort Drum received favorable ratings for its on-post housing in a recent satisfaction survey released Wednesday.
In a news release, Fort Drum’s positive trend continues as resident responses rank the installation fifth out of 43 in the recent Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey.
With a 40.5% response rate, Fort Drum family housing residents rated their experience here two points higher than the last survey results released in June 2020. The survey’s goal was 30%, according to the release.
While Fort Drum family housing remains in the “Very Good” category overall, the most recent increase falls just short of two points from achieving an “Outstanding” rating.
The Fort Drum housing organization said it’s proud to receive an 86.0 on the Service Satisfaction Score, an increase of 2.3 points.
“It is important that we continue to listen to our residents and understand what their needs are to ensure we provide an enjoyable living experience during their time with us,” said Megan Klosner, project director for Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes.
The Fort Drum Timbers once again ranked No. 1 in its category. The installation’s unaccompanied housing is six points ahead of other similar quarters surveyed and is the only winner of the Platinum A List Award for Service Excellence.
Col. Jeffery P. Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander, said he’s proud of the housing group’s accomplishments and thanked them for all of their work.
“This survey says it loud and clear, Fort Drum is a great place to call home!” he added.
Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes — a partnership between developer Lendlease and the Department of the Army — manages 3,974 units at Fort Drum.
The Army will use the survey results as one of several tools to continue identifying ways to improve housing conditions by enhancing communication with residents, creating and prioritizing action plans to correct deficiencies and identifying items that are most important to residents.
The Residential Communities Initiative survey was administered online by CEL & Associates Inc., an independent, third-party organization that also conducts housing surveys for the other military services and for the private sector.
In recent years, surveys have ranked Fort Drum as one of the best places to live in military housing in the nation.
