FORT DRUM — The Department of Defense has announced that Fort Drum has been named a winner of the 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence.
The award recognizes the outstanding and innovative performances of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations.
In a release sent Wednesday, the DOD said Fort Drum is known for achieving excellence in all areas of installation management — whether it’s enhancing the quality of life, being responsible environmental stewards or improving efficiency and morale in the workforce.
“When we receive an honor such as this, it is a reflection of our entire installation and the community as a whole,” said Col. Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander.
“Everyone contributes — our civilian workforce, leaders, soldiers, family members, and volunteers. It is a collective effort, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who lives and works at Fort Drum,” he added.
Award nominees were selected based on performance criteria such as mission support, energy and environment, unit morale, safety and health, communications and security.
Fort Drum achieved key milestones in energy resiliency, which includes 100 percent renewable energy sustainability, two power-source redundancy and 14-day generator capacity.
The post saved $1.9 million by using public works personnel — instead of contracting out the work — to establish an After-Action Review facility within a repurposed furniture store and food court.
Fort Drum was also recognized for a project to install solar walls at 53 facilities. The project saves $32,000 in annual natural gas savings. A Fort Drum Recycling Program also reused 215,000 gallons of oil and 8,000 gallons of antifreeze.
The DOD also recognized Fort Drum for its quality of life programs, including a “Spouses Welcome” event, which was established to help acclimate new community members to Fort Drum, and the Military Family Life Consultant program, which provides confidential, non-medical counseling services for soldiers and family members.
Fort Drum also implemented innovative programs and best practices to develop soldier and civilian leaders, such as Team Member Orientation, LEADER Program, Teamwork and Respect Unit Strength Training (TRUST) and a hands-on Supervisor Development Course.
“Fort Drum is often referred to as ‘The Army’s Best Kept Secret,’ though we would prefer that everyone knows just how truly remarkable it is,” Col. Lucas said.
“In addition to supporting the readiness of one of the Army’s most deployed divisions, we are effectively a joint regional training center for the entire northeast. Fort Drum is truly a wonderful place to live and work,” he added.
The selection process also considers previous award recognition. In 2019, Fort Drum was the recipient of the Army Partnership Award and the Secretary of the Army Environmental Award for environmental restoration, was named a Great American Defense Community and received honorable mention as an Army Community of Excellence.
Each of the winning installations will receive a commemorative trophy and flag, and a congratulatory letter from the president.
