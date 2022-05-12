FORT DRUM — Army officials recently recognized Fort Drum for the military installation’s readiness performance.
Fort Drum was among five installations recognized by U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) as the best in their directorate for 2021.
The recognition came during a presentation May 5 at the Garrison Command Team Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Fort Drum came in fourth place for IMCOM Directorate-Readiness, competing against other installations in 13 categories of performance, including mission support, quality of life and safety.
“This installation has a reputation for excellence that we can all be proud of,” said Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander. “The award is a reflection of what Team Drum does every day to support the soldiers, families, retirees and civilians at Fort Drum.”
Home to the 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum is known for its modernized training facilities, ranges and Power Projection Platforms that effectively train soldiers for large-scale combat operations.
Fostering a culture of superior performance, the Fort Drum garrison has earned numerous awards, including the Department of the Army’s 2021 CEL Crystal Award for Service Excellence and the 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. Fort Drum previously earned the IMCOM ID-Readiness Best Garrison award in 2019.
