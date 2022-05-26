FORT DRUM — Fort Drum announced on Thursday that Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., senior commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, has been promoted to lieutenant general and will take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.
“Promotions are a vote of confidence, a table slap that you’ve done something right — and for that I am grateful and energized for the next challenge,” Maj. Gen. Beagle said in a news release. “But it’s bittersweet, as we hate to leave Fort Drum, the North Country and this proud Climb to Glory team.”
Maj. Gen. Beagle previously served as the deputy commanding general at Fort Drum and returned in July 2021 to serve as the senior commander.
He had also served as the executive officer to the 35th vice chief of staff of the Army, deputy commanding general (support), forward deployed in support of Operation Inherent Result in Kuwait, and 51st commanding general at the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Jackson.
“Until I hand our flag to the 18th Airborne Corps commander to hand to someone else, I am completely present here and focused on Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division,” Maj. Gen. Beagle said.
Maj. Gen. Beagle added that he feels lucky to have come back to Fort Drum last year.
“When Pam and I were given the news that we were heading back to Fort Drum, we couldn’t believe our luck,” he said. “We knew this time though, we were arriving having run out of jobs to lobby for a return assignment. We came dedicated to open ourselves to the experience, take every opportunity to lead and learn, and relish every minute.”
An announcement has yet to be made about Fort Drum’s next commander or when the change of command will take place.
