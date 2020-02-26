FORT DRUM — The 1st Brigade Combat Team “Warriors” cased their unit colors Tuesday prior to their deployment to Afghanistan.
Elements form 1st Brigade have already started deploying and will continue to depart for the next several weeks, totaling around 3,000 soldiers. This is a scheduled nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.
“The 1st Brigade Combat Team will replace the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Freedom Sentinel,” the Department of Defense said in an official statement released in December.
The casing of the colors is an Army tradition that represents movement of the brigade to a new location.
