FORT DRUM — The 10th Mountain Division Band will present “A North Country Carol” during five free community concerts, beginning Dec. 7.
The band will entertain concert-goers with memorable music of the season that also celebrates the spirit of the north country. Each concert will feature holiday music, special guests and surprises.
The concerts will be held at the following dates, times, and locations:
— 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Watertown High School
— 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Fort Drum Main Post Chapel
— 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Clayton Opera House
— 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Indian River High School
— 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Carthage High School
All of the concerts are free and open to the public. Seating is limited at the Clayton Opera House, and a ticket is required to attend. For tickets, contact the Clayton Opera House box office at www.claytonoperahouse.com
