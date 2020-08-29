EVANS MILLS — Sheriff’s deputies say alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay Friday night, which resulted in the driver being airlifted to a hospital in Syracuse.
First responders were dispatched to 26160 Route 11 shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a motor-vehicle accident. According to the sheriff’s office, Nathan M. Szpak, 21, who had a New Hampshire license, but is currently a soldier on Fort Drum, was traveling north on the roadway in a 2011 Volkswagen when his vehicle exited the right side of the road, crashed into a pole on the front passenger side, totaling the vehicle.
Mr. Szpak was airlifted via LifeNet to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
No charges were filed as of Saturday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.