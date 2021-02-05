BLACK RIVER — A Fort Drum soldier has been awarded for his efforts in stymieing his neighbor’s garage fire a few months ago.
Staff Sgt. William Karsten, a tuba player in the 10th Mountain Division Band, was awarded the Army Commendation Medal after he saw his neighbor’s garage on fire and decided to act.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Nov. 3, a four-wheeler close to a detached garage on Remington Street caught fire. The homeowner, Lt. Col. Paul Shepard, had just left for work before his four-wheeler ignited.
Luckily, Staff Sgt. Karsten was just coming home. He saw the smoke from his kitchen. It appears he dialed 911 before running to the house.
“If that neighbor didn’t see the smoke and then call us,” Black River Fire Chief Matt Carpenter said at the time, “the entire garage would likely have been a total loss.”
Staff Sgt. Karsten, according to Fort Drum, used his own fire extinguisher on the fire, as well as a garden house, trying to stop the fire from the burning vehicle from reaching the garage.
“At the time, I was just thinking about getting the flames knocked down as quickly as possible to keep it from spreading,” he was quoted as saying in a Fort Drum press release. “I wish I could have done more — and that I had a larger fire extinguisher! But I am thankful for such wonderful neighbors, and that I was able to help.”
Staff Sgt. Karsten and Mr. Shepard got together Wednesday for the ceremony to award the staff sergeant. They had known each other for years.
“Staff Sgt. Karsten’s quick actions prevented the fire from being much worse,” Lt. Col. Shepard said. “He knocked down some of the larger flames, and he physically pushed the machine away from the building and prevented the fire from spreading even more. The garage is only about 25 feet from our home. They didn’t just save our garage, they protected our home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.