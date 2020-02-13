Drum not chosen for Army Corps HQ
Buy Now

WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES The sign on New York State Route 11 northbound, welcoming people to the main entrance to Fort Drum.

FORT DRUM — A 10th Mountain Division soldier died Wednesday in Afghanistan from a non-combat injury, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday.

Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball, 21, from Central Point, Oregon, died at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Military officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Spc. Kimball was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, stationed at Fort Drum.

Officials said he was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.