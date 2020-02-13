FORT DRUM — A 10th Mountain Division soldier died Wednesday in Afghanistan from a non-combat injury, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday.
Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball, 21, from Central Point, Oregon, died at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Military officials said the incident remains under investigation.
Spc. Kimball was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, stationed at Fort Drum.
Officials said he was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
