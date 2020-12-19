Authorities are searching for a Fort Drum soldier who reportedly went missing.
Specialist Hayden A. Harris, 20, was reportedly last heard from between 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, and 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. He was reported to have been driving his red 2016 Ford Mustang Coup with a Tennessee license plate. Mr. Harris was meeting someone in Watertown for some type of vehicle transaction and has not been seen since.
Mr. Harris is currently assigned to C Troop, 1-89 Calvary, Fort Drum. He has red hair, is roughly 210 pounds and is six feet, three inches tall.
Anyone with information are urged to immediately contact the Fort Drum Army CID at 315-772-9459, Fort Drum Military Police at 315-772-7770 or their local police department. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Army Criminal Investigation Division are investigating. A news release noted that Mr. Harris is missing and not under investigation for a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.