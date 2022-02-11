FORT DRUM — The 200 Fort Drum soldiers called upon to deploy amid the Ukraine crisis left hours before dawn from Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield today.
The 10th Mountain Division soldiers are part of a larger Department of Defense effort to support NATO allies in Europe.
The unit had 200 Soldiers placed on heightened alert last week, and they spent as much of their remaining time with family and friends before their departure. One soldier, waving goodbye to her colleagues at the Darby Rapid Deployment Facility, said that she felt ready for this deployment, according to a statement issued by Fort Drum Public Affairs.
“I’m feeling great about this,” she said. “And I want to thank everyone for their support.”
The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Garrison command teams spoke with the soldiers waiting to board the plane.
Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commander, walked down the line of deploying soldiers, shaking hands and wishing them safe travels. He repeated the gesture a second time as they exited the facility.
Public Affairs said Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas, 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser, got a laugh out of the group while explaining why they were selected for rapid deployment.
“You guys have to stop being so damn good,” he joked. “But I am extremely proud of you. You are Mountain Tough.”
They are headed to Eastern Europe as 130,000 Russian troops have deployed to the Ukraine border in recent months.
