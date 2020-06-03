FORT DRUM — A battalion of military police from Fort Drum has been deployed to the Washington, D.C. region as demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, continue in the nation’s capital.
The Fort Drum soldiers are joining the 16th Military Police Brigade headquarters from Fort Bragg, N.C., in Washington, at the direction of the Department of Defense and authorized by the U.S. Northern Command commander. About 1,600 troops were deployed to the nation’s capital.
According to Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, DOD moved multiple active duty Army units into the National Capitol Region “as a prudent planning measure in response to ongoing support to civil authorities operations.”
President Donald J. Trump has been criticized for threatening to militarize the response to quell the unrest over the death of the 43-year-old father of two at the hands of Minneapolis police.
On Monday, the president said he would invoke the Insurrection Act of a 1807, which would allow him to send troops into states to quiet the unrest that has erupted in cities across the country since Mr. Floyd’s death.
The soldiers moved to the National Capitol Region by military aircraft over the last 24 hours.
Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National Capitol Region, but are not in Washington. They are on heightened alert status, but remain under Title X authority and are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations, according to the DOD press release.
In a press briefing on Wednesday morning, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he doesn’t support invoking the Insurrection Act.
“The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most...dire of situations,” Mr. Esper said during a press conference at the Pentagon. “We are not in one of those situations now.”
The defense secretary believes that the National Guard is best suited to help support local law enforcement in situations like this.
During a Rose Garden address Monday, his first since Mr. Floyd was killed, the president said that he would send troops to states if governors didn’t do more to quell the unrest. He had advised governors that they should “dominate” the protestors.
During his address, federal officers cleared LaFayette Park, across the street from the White House, of peaceful protestors so Mr. Trump could use the situation for a photo op in which he held a Bible up into the air.
Mr. Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, a former 10th Mountain and Fort Drum commander, came under fire for joining the president in Lafayette Park on Monday.
According to the Pentagon, Gen. Milley, who was dressed in battle fatigues, and Mr. Esper later said they didn’t know what was going to happen when the president went to the park with other members of the Cabinet.
