WATERTOWN — A peaceful car parade to further shine a light on police brutality is set to beg…
MINNEAPOLIS — Abdishakur Elmi looked on in horror as flames raged and smoke billowed from th…
FORT DRUM — As protests erupted across the country, Fort Drum soldiers have been put on notice that they could be deployed to quell the unrest following the death of George Floyd.
According to multiple national reports, the Pentagon on Saturday ordered military police from Fort Drum and Fort Bragg in North Carolina to be on 4-hour call to be sent to Minneapolis.
President Donald Trump asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper to make the option available in a Thursday night phone call, according to Newsweek. The military police units would be sent to Minneapolis under the Insurrection Act of 1807.
Protests erupted Friday night in cities across the country over the outrage over the death of the 43-year-old father of two earlier in the week.
A former Minneapolis police officer was arrested on Friday and charged with his murder. The outrage follows video from a witness showing the police officer kneeling on the man’s neck until he’s unresponsive.
It would be the first time that the military would be called in to quell unrest since the Rodney King riots in 1992.
A Fort Drum spokesman said there was nothing he could say at this time regarding the potential deployment. He referred questions to the department of defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.