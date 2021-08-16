FORT DRUM — A contingent of 10th Mountain Division soldiers remain in Afghanistan as the country erupted in chaos while the Taliban took over the capital of Kabul over the weekend.
A Fort Drum official confirmed that 10th Mountain Division soldiers are a part of the U.S. force providing security during the evacuation of Americans from the country.
In July, there were still 600 Fort Drum soldiers in Afghanistan as U.S. military forces were preparing for the pullout of America’s longest war.
But the number of Fort Drum solders has been reduced since then, the Fort Drum official said. It was unclear on Monday how many are still involved in the pullout.
The Fort Drum soldiers who remain in Afghanistan were part of a deployment before the pullout began earlier this summer.
On Monday, a U.S. Army Department of Defense spokesman wouldn’t confirm the status of the Fort Drum soldiers, saying that DoD wasn’t providing any information at this time about what’s going on in Afghanistan.
The Army spokesman put the number of U.S. troops at 6,000 members of the Army, Marines and Air Force.
On Monday, the Kabul international airport was reportedly in the throes of chaos after hundreds of Afghanis stormed the airport and tried to board a cargo plane carrying Americans out of the country.
Thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who supported the U.S. war effort fear retribution by the Taliban, which took control of the country much quicker than the Biden administration had anticipated.
Critics have compared the situation to the chaotic evacuation of South Vietnam 50 years ago.
