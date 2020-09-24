FORT DRUM — Between 600 and 800 Fort Drum soldiers will be headed to Afghanistan to replace another brigade combat team that’s there now.
The Department of the Army on Thursday announced the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will be deployed for the 2020 fall rotation to Afghanistan.
The 2nd Brigade Combat Team will replace the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Freedom Sentinel.
It’s scheduled for a 9-month-long deployment beginning some time this fall.
“Commando Brigade Soldiers stand ready to assume the mission from our fellow 10th Mountain Division Soldiers,” said Col. Damon K. Harris, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.
“Our Soldiers are highly trained, expertly led, and professionals in their craft. They are honored and proud to serve our great nation.”
This deployment comes at a time when Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, commander of the 10th Mountain Division, also is serving in Afhangistan.
He was among 250 Fort Drum soldiers and leaders from Division Headquarters who were deployed in mid-May. They are scheduled to return to Fort Drum this winter.
The 10th Mountain Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion deployed to Afghanistan as part of a regular troop rotation.
They, too, are supporting Afghan forces in Operation Freedom Sentinel.
