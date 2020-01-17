WATERTOWN — About 250 Fort Drum soldiers will be deployed to Afghanistan this spring as part of the 2020 rotation.
The Department of the Army announced Friday the upcoming 2020 rotation to Afghanistan of the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters stationed at Fort Drum.
The soldiers will be sent to various locations in Afghanistan.
The 10th Mountain Division Headquarters will replace the 1st Armored Division Headquarters as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Freedom Sentinel.
Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, commander of the 10th Mountain Division, said the soldiers will partner with coalition forces and the Afghan Security Forces as they continue to build long-term stability for the people of Afghanistan.
“This historic division continues to be the most deployed in the Army and we are honored to be part of the global coalition in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel,” he said.
