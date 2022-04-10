CLAYTON — Fort Drum’s 20th Air Support Operations Squadron, or ASOS, took part in the annual Tactical Air Control Party, or TACP 24-Hour Challenge last week at the Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton, running 1,323 miles to raise $1,230.
Starting at noon on March 31, a couple dozen participants set up camp and prepared to hunker down in the park pavilion until noon the next day with a goal to run as far and raise as much money as possible for families of fallen TACP airmen. Participants could either donate a set amount or pledge a donation per each mile they ran.
According to the U.S. Air Force website, as members of Air Force Special Warfare, TACP specialists embed with Army and Marine units on the frontline and provide coordination between aircraft and ground forces.
The small armed services speciality that is TACP has yielded 12 deaths over the last 20 years, according to the TACP Association’s website, and each of those service members had a poster up on the wall of the pavilion to serve as a reminder of why they run.
