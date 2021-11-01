WATERTOWN — Fort Drum announced on Monday that due to a change to its access control policy, official visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination when entering Fort Drum, effective on Monday.
The mandate applies to the following people: Non-Department of Defense contractors who have work requirements in federal facilities, Gold Star family members, and Friends of the North Country badge holders.
This mandate does not apply to soldiers and their family, civilian employees, retirees, or visitors to on-post residences.
It will also not apply to contractors that work off post that do not need access to federal building. This includes Uber and DoorDash drivers as well as moving companies.
“Basically, people with DoD identification cards (Common Access Cards) will not be affected by the update to our force health protection measures at the gates,” Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services Deputy Director Mike Thomas said in a news release.
Official visitors who are not fully vaccinated, or those who decline to give their vaccine status, will be required to show a paper or digital copy of a negative COVID-19 test.
“Protecting the health and safety of our community is at the forefront of everything we do, and this health protection measure is another way to ensure we are doing just that,” Fort Drum garrison commander Col. James Zacchino Jr. said in a release.
