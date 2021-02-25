FORT DRUM — The 10th Mountain Division will soon be getting a new commanding general, but he’s no stranger to the north country.
Since 2019, Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes has served as Fort Drum’s commanding general, but he will soon be relocated to Washington state where he’ll serve as the deputy commanding general, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Maj. Gen. Mennes’ departure will make room for Brig. Gen. Milford “Beags” Beagle Jr. to take over.
Brig. Gen. Beagle currently serves as the commanding general at the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson in Fort Jackson, S.C., a post he assumed on June 22, 2018. He relocated to South Carolina after serving as the deputy commanding general of support for the 10th Mountain Division.
It’s not clear when Brig. Gen. Beagle will officially assume his new post as Fort Drum’s commanding general.
Fort Drum’s Brig. Gen. Brett T. Funck, who currently serves as deputy commanding general of operations and acting senior commander, will also relocate to Washington, D.C., where he’ll serve as director of the Talent Management Task Force, office of the deputy chief of staff, G-1.
The U.S. Department of Defense announced the reassignments earlier this week, and Fort Drum public affairs officials on Thursday confirmed the news.
Brig. Gen. Beagle is a South Carolina native. He graduated from South Carolina State University in 1990 as a distinguished military graduate.
According to his biography page on the U.S. Army’s website, Brig. Gen. Beagle has led and commanded troops at every echelon from platoon to brigade.
He’s also soldiered with five regiments, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), the 6th Infantry, the 9th Infantry, 35th Infantry and the 41st Infantry Regiment, as well as with five divisions — the 2nd Infantry Division, the 2nd Armored Division, the 5th Infantry Division, the 10th Mountain Division and the 25th Infantry Division.
Brig. Gen. Beagle’s combat and operational experience include Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq; Operation Inherent Resolve, Iraq; and Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan, according to his biography.
Brig. Gen. Beagle holds two master’s degrees from Kansas State University and the United States Army School of Advanced Military Studies, also in Kansas.
He’s also earned the Expert Infantryman Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Ranger Tab, Pathfinder Badge and the Army Joint Staff Identification Badge.
Brig. Gen. Beagle is married with two children.
