FORT DRUM — The 10th Mountain Division on Tuesday morning welcomed a new colonel during a Mountain Salute Ceremony.
Col. Lori L. Robinson, who will serve as the Deputy Commanding General-Support, was recognized at the ceremony at the Walk of Heroes memorial.
Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commander, presided over the ceremony.
Col. Robinson, a native of Paterson, N.J., received her commission from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1994.
She has served in a variety of aviation assignments, both stateside and overseas, that include four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
She and her husband, Col. Thomas J. Robinson Jr., both served with the 10th Mountain Division previously. She told the dignitaries in attendance at the ceremony she welcomed the opportunity to return to Fort Drum.
Col. Robinson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering (aerospace) from the United States Military Academy, a Master’s of Public Administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and a Master’s of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.
Her military awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Ribbon, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.
