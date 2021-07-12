FORT DRUM — When he took the reins in 2019 as the new commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes said it was like coming home. During a Change of Command Ceremony Monday afternoon, he passed those reins on to Brig. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle Jr., who shared a similar sentiment.
Maj. Gen. Mennes will soon be relocated to Washington state where he will serve as the deputy commanding general, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Brig. Gen. Brett T. Funck, who currently serves as deputy commanding general of operations and acting senior commander, will relocate to Washington, D.C., where he will serve as director of the Talent Management Task Force, office of the deputy chief of staff, G-1.
“It’s a great day to be in the 10th Mountain Division, it’s great day to be in this Army, it’s a great day to be an American,” Maj. Gen. Mennes said as he addressed the crowd and soldiers gathered for the ceremony Monday. “I’ve really enjoyed me walking with you. It’s an honor of a lifetime to just walk amongst you during this two years, during this chapter of America’s history of the 10th Mountain.”
Maj. Gen. Mennes, a Buffalo native, came to Fort Drum from Washington, D.C., and a job with the Pentagon, where he served as director of force management for the Headquarters Department of the Army G-3/5/7. A 1988 graduate of West Point, Maj. Gen. Mennes served in numerous command and staff positions, including multiple deployments to the Sinai Desert, Panama, Afghanistan and Iraq. He also was assigned with the Ranger Regiment, Joint Special Operations Command, the 82nd Airborne Division and the Department of Army staff.
Brig. Gen. Beagle previously served as the 51st commanding general at the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson in Fort Jackson, S.C., a post he assumed on June 22, 2018. He relocated to South Carolina after serving as the deputy commanding general of support for the 10th Mountain Division.
“First of all, I gotta say it is great to be here in the north country, or back again in the north country; my family and I were super fired up and excited about being back,” Brig. Gen. Beagle said. “We never could have imagined, but if you had asked us to write a script on where we wanted to be three years ago when we were here last, it’d be right here in this great community and in this great division.”
Monday’s ceremony had various politicians, both local and state, as well as military leaders of different ranks in attendance, alongside the family members of both the incoming and outgoing commanders. Ahead of the official ceremony, Maj. Gen. Mennes was presented with the Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest military decoration that can be awarded to a member of the United States Army, given for extraordinary heroism, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Maj. Gen. Mennes’ wife, Kellie, was presented with a bouquet of red roses thanking her for all her support and devotion to the soldiers and families of the 10th Mountain Division of Fort Drum. Red roses signify the bonds of loyalty and affection between the soldiers and families, and signify sorrow at their departure from the 10th Mountain Division.
Brig. Gen. Beagle’s wife, Pamela, received a bouquet of yellow roses welcoming her to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. Yellow is the color of new beginnings and symbolizes her arrival to the 10th Mountain Division. In time, her rosebuds will blossom, as well as her relationship with the soldiers and their families.
An invocation from the 10th Mountain Division chaplain was given and a passing of the colors, which symbolizes the transfer of command responsibility and authority, took place.
Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps, gave the opening remarks ahead of Maj. Gen. Mennes and Brig. Gen. Beagle.
“This is the Army’s toughest division,” he said. “It’s said for the last 20 years, the sun never set on the 10th Mountain patch — it was the most deployed division of the U.S. Army. This is their legacy. Whatever you need their troops to do, in heat and cold, they do.”
Prior to his arrival at Fort Jackson, Brig. Gen. Beagle served as the deputy commanding general for support, 10th Mountain Division (Light), deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait from 2017 to 2018.
Brig. Gen. Beagle is a South Carolina native and graduated from South Carolina State University in 1990 as a distinguished military graduate. According to his biography page on the U.S. Army’s website, Brig. Gen. Beagle has led and commanded troops at every echelon from platoon to brigade. He is also soldiered with five regiments, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), the 6th Infantry, the 9th Infantry, 35th Infantry and the 41st Infantry Regiment, as well as with five divisions — the 2nd Infantry Division, the 2nd Armored Division, the 5th Infantry Division, the 10th Mountain Division and the 25th Infantry Division.
“The key thing that we always talk about is we train for certainty and we educate for uncertainty,” Brig. Gen. Beagle said. “That’s one thing we will continue to do — there’s always going to be something out there, an unknown, but we can train for the knowns and we educate for the unknown; the best we’re going to be able to do to maintain our readiness and relevance.”
Brig. Gen. Beagle’s combat and operational experience include Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq; Operation Inherent Resolve, Iraq; and Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan, according to his biography. He has earned the Expert Infantryman Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Ranger Tab, Pathfinder Badge and the Army Joint Staff Identification Badge.
10th Mountain Division brigade and tenant units in attendance at Monday’s ceremony were as follows: The 10th Mountain Division Band, the 1st Brigade Combat Team “Warriors,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Commandos,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Patriots,” 10th Mountain Division Artillery “Mountain Thunder,” 10th Mountain Division Color Guard, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade “Falcons,” 10th Sustainment Brigade “Muleskinners,” Fort Drum Garrison, and Fort Drum Medical Activity.
What Brig. Gen. Beagle said he likes about the north country is the relationship with the community, the connection and the way that the community embraces the division and vice versa is just what really appealed to both himself and his family. As far as his priorities as the new commander, he said he has not completely solidified all of them yet, but number one is going to be people, followed very closely by readiness. He said if the fort takes care of its people, everything falls into place.
“I want to wish Major General Mennes and his wife Kellie well in their next endeavor, they have poured a lot of energy, a lot of passion into the division during their time here,” Brig. Gen. Beagle said. “What they hand off to me is a very warm handoff of a great organization which is in great shape and ready, and I can’t thank them enough for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.