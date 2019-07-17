Fort Drum will host 600 National Guard troops

FORT DRUM — Six hundred New York Army National Guard soldiers from across the state head to Fort Drum this weekend for a command post exercise that runs until the end of the month.
Soldiers from headquarters units in Troy, Syracuse, Latham, and New York City will participate in a computer simulation that tests their ability to plan and execute division-, brigade- and battalion-level missions.
The computer simulation forces soldiers to plan missions and conduct staff functions just as they would in an actual battle.
Dubbed “Liberty Hunter,” the exercise will involve staff officers and soldiers at the division, brigade and battalion level.
During the command post exercise, leaders and staff sections will participate around the clock in making decisions involving logistics, intelligence, and operations, which play out in a computer simulation. Staff officers must pass message traffic and reports, prepare battle plans, and write the orders to execute those plans.
This event will be primarily conducted at the Operational Readiness Training Complex.
