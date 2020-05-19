FORT DRUM — Larissa D. Johnson, 27, of 10981-B Baldwin Circle, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.
It is alleged that at about 2 a.m. Friday she placed her husband, Darien J. Milton, in fear of injury or death by displaying and swinging a pair of kitchen knives during a domestic incident at their residence. It is also alleged that she slapped and kicked her husband during the incident.
She is due to answer the charges in LeRay Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.