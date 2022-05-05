WATERTOWN — A Watertown man and former employee at a teen center on Fort Drum was arrested Thursday on multiple sex charges.
Joel F. Santos, 23, was charged with using a child younger than 17 years old in a sexual performance, possessing a sexual performance by a child younger than 16 years old, promoting a sexual performance by a child younger than 17 years old and first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, all felonies. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor third-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching.
Santos was arrested after allegedly having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with a girl younger than 17 while he was an employee at a youth center on Fort Drum.
Santos is also alleged to have possessed more than 10,000 images of child pornography on his cell phone.
He was arraigned and remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building on $20,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond, and $75,000 partially secured bond. A stay-away order of protection was issued to the victim.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact state police in Watertown at 315-782-2112.
State police were assisted by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
