WATERTOWN — Four people were arrested after a drug investigation on Friday at 930 Academy St.
The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force says that when officers entered the residence, they found four men, one woman and two juvenile boys. They said everyone was secured without incident.
The task force said officers found 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, several items of drug paraphernalia and $1,152.
Demartres T. Grant, 30, and Laquandrae J. Poledore, 22, both of Academy Street, as well as Chad M. Bartlett, 30, of Franklin Street, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were arraigned in the county’s Centralized Arraignment Part court and held without bail based on prior criminal history.
Sheila L. Laverghetta, 30, of Emerson Street, was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and was arraigned in CAP court then released on her own recognizance.
The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and city police. The task force says the investigation is ongoing with additional arrests and charges pending.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.