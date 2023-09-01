CARTHAGE — Four 2023 Carthage Central School graduates will be continuing their education utilizing ROTC scholarships.
According to Lt. Col. (Retired), Thomas Piroli, JROTC Senior Army instructor, winning an ROTC scholarship is difficult.
“The Army looks for scholars, athletes and leaders,” he said. Most winners are in the top 20% of their class academically and score over 1,200 on the SAT. They are also in most cases varsity athletes, team captains, class officers or club presidents.”
This year’s scholarship recipients are Corey W. Decker, Natalie J. Collier, Hunter R.E. Werling and Thomas M. Kennedy.
Mr. Decker, the son of Troy and Kristyn Decker of Watertown, served four years in the JROTC program achieving the rank of Major and was the Executive Officer of the battalion.
Originally, he joined in order to take advantage of every opportunity he could.
“JROTC quickly became a passion of mine once I understood the incredible leadership and opportunities for growth that it presented,” he said. “JROTC has taught me to be a team player, a friend and a leader. I have learned everything from how to read maps to how I should manage my finances and have become a better person in the process. Through extra curricular activities I have learned how to march in and lead formations, how to improve my body through exercise and how to work together with a team to accomplish something great. Above all else, I have learned how to communicate and make my voice heard in any situation.”
The class salutatorian said the JROTC program brought him out of his shell.
“JROTC brought me from a nervous kid who wouldn’t speak in front of anyone to asking to be able to speak to the entire school whenever possible,” he said. “My confidence has soared, and I have gained both a solid work ethic and improved my organization skills which will both benefit me in great ways going forward.”
Mr. Decker, who received a four-year Space Force ROTC scholarship, will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, majoring in electrical engineering.
“I plan on commissioning with the Space Force once I graduate from college,” he said.
Even if he does not make the military a career, he plans to become an electrical engineer.
Ms. Collier, the daughter of Eric and Yolanda Collier, is a self-proclaimed “Military Brat” who resides on Fort Drum.
She has been in JROTC for all four years of high schoo and earned the rank of Cadet/Lieutenant Colonel.
Taking her father’s advise, Ms. Collier followed in her sister’s footsteps to join JROTC.
“My dad saw the positives of JROTC in my older sister’s life and I wanted to experience them as well,” she said. “I stayed in the course because I quickly realized how this program could contribute to my life inside and outside of school. Through JROTC, I have learned how to be a leader in all situations, an experience I could not have learned elsewhere. I have also learned life skills about organization, public speaking, and the value of community service.
She also values the friendships developed through JROTC.
“By being in JROTC, I’ve gained lifelong friendships and relationships with people who I would not have otherwise met if not for being in JROTC,” she said. “These relationships have been fulfilling but by meeting different kinds of people you are always guaranteed to learn something from others.”
Ms. Callier will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pa., majoring in environmental engineering while on a four-year Air Force ROTC scholarship.
“Currently I am undecided if I will make the Air Force my career but nonetheless, I would like to make a career around working for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future,” she said.
Mr. Werling, the son of Kathryn and Daniel Burns of Fort Drum, has been in the JROTC for two years and is a Cadet Captain.
JROTC has taught him “how to motivate people to succeed when they think they can’t.”
“I have gained increased physical fitness, leadership skills and competition opportunities,” he added.
He will be attending Syracuse University to major in geology.
He plans to serve in the Army Corp of Engineers and would like to become a park ranger.
Mr. Kennedy, the son of Andrew and Kristie Kennedy of Carthage.
He joined ROTC to “better myself and learn how to be a good leader.”
“JROTC has taught me how to work and have fun at the same time,” he noted. “I have gained an understanding of what it means to be a better, more prepared citizen.”
Mr. Kennedy is also a BSA member who earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He will be SUNY Brockport in the fall for business management then plans to join the infantry as a commissioned officer.
According to Mr. Piroli, Army ROTC scholarships provide full tuition, fees and book allowance. Most private schools like Clarkson also provide free room and board. Cadets will also receive a $420 monthly stipend. Upon graduation from college, the cadets will be commissioned as second lieutenants and have an 8-year military commitment. They will have their choice of a minimum of four years active duty and four years in the ready reserve or eight years in the National Guard or Army Reserves.
Carthage Central School has had an Army JROTC program for 19 years now with an enrollment of 150 cadets this past year. Over the past 18 years, 61 Carthage Army JROTC cadets have earned ROTC scholarships and another four have received appointments to The United States Military Academy at West Point. Total dollar amount of these scholarships is estimated to be well over $12 million.
Army JROTC is a Leadership Development program whose mission is to “motivate young people to be better citizens”. The program teaches students the value of leadership, community service, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment while instilling self-esteem, teamwork, and self-discipline. JROTC does not recruit students to join the military and there is no military obligation for being in JROTC however, many cadets at Carthage are interested in going into the military.
“Carthage is unique in that it is the only school in the north country that offers JROTC,” said Mr. Piroli. “The program is sponsored by the Army with the Army subsidizing the school district for most of the program costs.”
