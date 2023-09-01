Four Carthage grads receive ROTC scholarships

Carthage Central High School JROTC Cadets, from left, Corey W. Decker, Natalie J. Collier, Hunter R.E. Werling and Thomas M. Kennedy received ROTC Scholarships. Photo provided

CARTHAGE — Four 2023 Carthage Central School graduates will be continuing their education utilizing ROTC scholarships.

According to Lt. Col. (Retired), Thomas Piroli, JROTC Senior Army instructor, winning an ROTC scholarship is difficult.

